Lana Del Rey sheds light on meaning of her new song 'Bluebird'

Los Angeles, April 19 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey has dug deeper into the meaning behind her new song ‘Bluebird’. She took to her Instagram, and shared a video in which she can be seen deconstructing the lyrics to her track.

The track is the latest release from the singer's foray into country music, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Lana, 39, recounted the unique inspiration for the ethereal ballad, which thematically uses the titular bluebird as a metaphor for self-healing.

As per ‘People’, she improvised the melody when a bird flew into her window during a time of uncertainty.

The Grammy nominee recalled, "I had been seeing someone for a very long time and we hadn't seen each other for a while, and he called and he asked me if I wanted to go for a walk, and I was kind of excited, but I didn't think it was a very good idea. And I said yes, and I started getting dressed, and all of a sudden a bird smacked into the double pane window doors of my bedroom, and I was shocked. I opened the little door and I saw this little, I think it was like a little sparrow, right there. And I just was so emotional”.

The ‘Video Games’ singer continued, "Because, when you just know that something is meant for you, sometimes I feel like nature has its own way of communicating with you, especially in extremely severe situations, not in a sacrificial way, just in a way for you to know. And I didn't really care about what kind of health the bird was in”.

“When I picked it up, I just wanted to hold it, and I was so hoping that it would be okay. And I remember, just right before I could even think, I just sat there, and I just sang 'little bird fly away' for both of us. I was just kind of tearing up for myself and for the bird (sic)”, she added.

The singer revealed that the bird did survive the hit and eventually fly away. She took it as a sign of the state of her relationship at the time.

