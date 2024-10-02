Lana Del Rey flaunts wedding ring on date night with hubby Jeremy Dufrene in Louisiana

Los Angeles, Oct 2 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey is enjoying marital bliss. Recently, the ‘Young and Beautiful’ singer stepped out for a date night with her new husband, Jeremy Dufrene in Louisiana.

During the outing, she also flaunted her wedding ring as the couple sat together, reports ‘People’ magazine.

At one point, the singer planted a sweet kiss on Dufrene's arm as they chatted and appeared to snap some selfies. Keeping the bridal vibe going, the musician wore a white lace minidress, paired with a light-wash denim shirt and white ballet flats.

As per ‘People’, Lana Del Rey and Dufrene shocked everyone when they tied the knot on Thursday, September 26, in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, at the public bayou where he works as a captain at Airboat Tours by Arthur.

Prior to that, on September 23, the couple had obtained a marriage licence from the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court in Louisiana.

In photos of the nuptials published by the Daily Mail, the singer wore a white floor-length gown featuring a ruffled scooped neckline.

She wore her hair tied back with a blue ribbon. According to the outlet, she was escorted down the aisle by her father, Robert Grant, while carrying a bouquet of flowers. Her siblings, Caroline Grant and Charlie Hill-Grant, also were in attendance.

Following the wedding, a source told ‘People’, "The ceremony and reception were both held in the same bayou where Jeremy operates his swamp boats tours”.

The source said the location has “special" meaning for the couple, as it's where they first met. "It's a special place for them”, the insider said, adding, “It was a beautiful, relaxed and family-focused wedding. The focus was just on their love story”.

