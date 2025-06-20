Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi hit back at PM Modi, demand 20-year report card of NDA govt

Patna, June 20 (IANS) After Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and the Congress over alleged "jungle raj", "corruption", and "dynastic politics" during his rally at Bihar's Siwan on Friday, the RJD leadership launched a sharp counterattack, questioning the Prime Minister's own legacy and the performance of the double-engine government in the state.

Lalu Prasad Yadav took a swipe at the Prime Minister with a sarcastic weather warning posted on social media platform X.

Sharing an AI-generated video mocking PM Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the RJD supremo wrote: "Weather warning in the interest of Bihar -- Today there is a heavy rain of lies, slogans and confusion in Bihar, hailstorms of false and tempting promises are also falling with thunder. Be careful."

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav also took to social media to issue a pointed rebuttal, challenging the Prime Minister to present a 20-year report card of the NDA's governance in Bihar and his own leadership at the Centre.

He posted a graphic with the headline: "PM Modi, give an answer in the election tour of Bihar and a full account of 20 years."

Accompanying the poster, he tweeted: "Sir, don't lie, give the account of 20 years."

In a series of tough questions, Tejashwi wrote: "Despite having a double-engine government for 20 years in Bihar and your leadership at the Centre for 11 years, why does Bihar still rank lowest in terms of poverty, unemployment, per capita income, investment, literacy, and industrial development as per your own NITI Aayog and national reports?"

He also credited his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, for establishing key institutions in the Tirhut division.

"Lalu Yadav established JP University and three major railway factories, including the Marhaura rail engine factory that is now exporting locomotives abroad?" he said.

Tejashwi also said: "Will you tell the people of Bihar that during your 20 years of rule, more than one lakh people have been murdered, and over one lakh girls raped? Will you be ashamed to call this your achievement or ignore it as usual?"

He also asked why poverty, unemployment, rampant crime, crime against women, corruption, migration, 'Damadvaad' (Brother-in-law) and other issues are still taking place in Bihar.

He even compared Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's current condition to past criticisms by PM Modi.

Friday marked PM Modi's fifth visit to Bihar in 2025, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 5,736 crore in Siwan.

With Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for later this year, national political activity in the state has surged.

