Lalu, Rabri visit their native district Gopalganj after three years

Patna, Aug 21 (IANS) After three years, RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi visited their native district Gopalganj on Monday.

After his kidney transplant, this was the first time that Lalu Prasad travelled a distance of around 144 km by road on a specially-designed 'Rath'.

In Gopalganj, the RJD chief and his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi are staying at the circuit house. They will go to the Durga temple at Thawe on Tuesday before visiting their native village Phulwaria.

In Gopalganj, a large number of his supporters assembled at the circuit house to welcome the RJD chief and his wife.

While interacting with mediapersons, Lalu Prasad said: “You people know that I am suffering from a kidney ailment. My daughter Rohini Acharya, who lives in Singapore, gave me a new lease of life by donating one of her kidneys to me.

"I stayed there for three to four months. When the doctors discharged me, I came to back to the country. The doctors have asked me to maintain a strict diet, but when I see delicious food, I sometimes violate the guidelines.”

Lalu Prasad, who is known to be passionate about food, had recently visited the Marine Drive in Patna where he enjoyed 'kulfi'.

