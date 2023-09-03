Lalan Singh targets PM Modi over summoning of special parliament session

Patna, Sep 3 (IANS) JD-U President Lalan Singh on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for summoning a special session of the parliament.



“PM Modi is against the constitution,” he said while addressing a gathering of farmer wing leaders of the party in Patna.

He said that Nitish Kumar, during 2015 assembly poll, had announced for Seven Point Programme (Saat Nishchay Yojana) and when he came into power, he implemented the same including students credit cards, irrigation water to every agricultural field, har Ghar Nal Ka jal, har Dhar Bijli, Agricultural road map for five years and others.

“When Nitish Kumar again came in 2020, he started the seven point programme part two and assured people that he will achieve the target till the 2025 assembly election. He never promised Jumlas like PM Modi. Everyone knows that Modi only gave Jumlas after 2014,” Singh said.

He said that during the election in the country, Modi becomes OBC in some places, EBC in some places and tea seller in some places but when Modi was asked to conduct caste based census in the country, he turned it down.

“I want to ask him to describe on which station he sold tea in the country? When Nitish Kumar conducted the caste based survey in Bihar, he objected to it. He is not OBC but anti OBC,” Singh asked.

He said that Modi is taking credit for Chandrayaan-3 but it was actually a success of our scientists of ISRO.

“Modi Ji was in South Africa when Vikram lander reached the moon. The ISRO scientists were celebrating the occasion and suddenly Modi appeared on the TV screen waving tricolours from South Africa. At that time 86 lakh TV screens were watching and as soon as Modi Ji appeared on the TV screen 54 lak TV screens got shut,” Singh said.

“Nowadays, Modi and other leaders of BJP are saying that he has increased the prestige of India in the world. Recently, Modi went to South Africa, he did not come out from the plane for 45 minutes as the deputy minister came to receive him. Such is his impression among global leaders of the world.”

He said that Modi called for a G-20 conclave in the country and invited the presidents of China and Russia but they have refused his invitation.

He said that an event for Modi was organised in Australia and before that event, more than 500 people went there and requested people of the Indian community to make the event successful and chant Modi, Modi.

“Such is his impression in other countries. When he became the Prime Minister, he claimed that he was a Pradhan Sewak who would not allow anyone to eat nor he himself would eat (Na Khayege Na Khane Denge).”

“In 2014, an industrialist was at 103th position in the country. He is now the third richest person in just nine years. How is it possible? A report came in the foreign newspaper that a huge amount has gone out of the country. Modi should have admitted to the allegations leveled by the newspaper,” he said.

He said that Modi wants to take votes by provoking people. “State president Umesh Kushwaha should constitute a five member team and visit Ladakh to find how much land has been taken by the Chinese. The people of Ladakh claim thousands of acres of land has been captured by China,” he said.

He said that as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are about to take place, Modi has slashed LPG cylinder by Rs 200. “Once, he wins the election he will again increase the price of LPG,” he said.

