Lakshman Prasad Acharya sworn in as Assam Governor

Guwahati, July 30 (IANS) Lakshman Prasad Acharya was on Tuesday sworn in as the Governor of Assam.

Acharya, who was Governor of Sikkim, replaced Gulab Chand Kataria, who has been appointed as the Governor of Punjab and administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi administered the oath of office to Acharya at a function in the Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra in the state capital.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Cabinet colleagues, senior civil and security officials, and several dignitaries were present in the event.

A former RSS and BJP member, Acharya, 69, would also hold additional charge of Manipur, replacing outgoing Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

Acharya was also a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

