Labour welfare schemes empower over 50 lakh unorganised workers: Govt

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) The government on Tuesday said that several welfare schemes have extended support to over 50 lakh workers and their families.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, through the Directorate General of Labour Welfare (DGLW), continues to implement a range of welfare schemes dedicated to improving the lives of unorganised workers in India, particularly in the beedi, cine, and mining sectors.

“With a direct impact on over 50 lakh workers and their families, these schemes form a cornerstone of the government’s inclusive and compassionate labour welfare strategy,” said the ministry in a statement.

One of the key components of the welfare framework is the Education Assistance Scheme, which provides annual scholarships ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 25,000 for the wards of Beedi, Cine, and non-coal mine workers.

The scheme, implemented via the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), receives over one lakh applications every year, with direct benefit transfer (DBT) ensuring transparent and timely disbursement.

Healthcare support under the health scheme includes outpatient services through a national network of dispensaries, as well as reimbursement for specialized treatments for critical illnesses such as heart disease, kidney transplantation, cancer, tuberculosis, and minor surgeries.

According to the ministry, the financial assistance ranges from Rs 30,000 for minor surgeries to Rs 7.5 lakh for cancer treatment, ensuring access to life-saving healthcare for low-income workers.

Although the Revised Integrated Housing Scheme (RIHS) introduced in 2016 has now been sunset and merged with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the Ministry continues to disburse pending installments to eligible beneficiaries until March 31, 2024.

The Labour Welfare Organisation (LWO), functioning under DGLW, administers these schemes across the country through a well-coordinated network of 18 Welfare Commissioners, who oversee implementation at the regional level.

The overarching goal is to provide social protection, health services, financial assistance for education, and housing support to workers often located in remote and underserved regions.

“These targeted schemes not only improve the quality of life and social security of unorganised sector workers but also underscore the government’s vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' in action,” said the ministry.

