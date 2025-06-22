Kussh Sinha shares why he believes sister Sonakshi Sinha is the perfect fit for ‘Nikita Roy’

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Kussh Sinha has opened up about his decision to cast sister Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role of his directorial debut, “Nikita Roy.”

While the casting may seem personal to some, Kussh made it clear that the choice was purely based on merit and belief in her talent. “For me, Sonakshi was the perfect fit,” Kussh said, highlighting her strong screen presence and acting range. “She’s a highly capable actor with considerable experience. You’ve seen her work in Akira, Lootera, and Dabangg—she brings intensity and range.”

Speaking to IANS, he further added that from the very beginning, he was confident Sonakshi would bring depth and authenticity to the character of Nikita Roy. “I knew she would do full justice to the role,” he said.

When asked what inspired him to direct a film like "Nikita Roy", Kussh Sinha shared, “Honestly, it was the strength of the story that drew me in. The world we’ve explored in Nikita Roy offers something fresh—something the audience will find engaging and new. Also, the characters Nikita Roy, Jolly, Amardev, and Freya—they’re all well-developed and layered. When your characters are strong, your story has the potential to become powerful. Stories are built through characters, and that's what made it exciting for me.”

Talking about the biggest creative challenge he faced while making this film, Shatrughan Sinha’s son mentioned, “The biggest challenge was reworking the story. We had a solid original script written by Pavan Kirpalani, but we still had to dig deeper, revise it, and elevate it. That process—figuring out how to make an already good script better—was creatively demanding. But that's part of filmmaking. Challenges are constant in the creative process.”

“Nikita Roy” stars Sonakshi Sinha in the titular role alongside Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar. The film is slated to be released on 27 June 2025.

