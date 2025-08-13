KTR throws challenge at Telangana Deputy CM on six guarantees

Hyderabad, Aug 13 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday dared Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers to visit any village in the state and tell people that they fulfilled almost all of the six guarantees.

Rama Rao threw the challenge that he would quit politics if people did not chase them (Deputy CM and other ministers) away for "peddling lies".

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, took to 'X' to dispute the claim made by the Deputy Chief Minister in a television interview that the Congress government has fulfilled most promises.

The former minister posted a video clip of the Deputy CM’s interview and also another clip of the promise he had made during the campaign for the 2023 elections.

"From grand promises to glaring failures! The manoeuvres around Congress's Six Guarantees are hard to miss. Remember Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka's dramatic appeal to Telangana voters to ‘save the Congress Guarantee cards’ and that every single promise was to be fulfilled within 100 days? Fast forward to today, after almost 2 years in power, he claims they fulfilled most promises !!" posted KTR.

"Bhatti garu should walk into any village in Telangana and tell the same to the public. Already, the public is chasing your leaders away for the lies. They now see through the spin. I dare you, Bhatti garu and the rest of your cabinet ministers, to go to any village in any part of Telangana and tell them that you fulfilled almost all of the 6 guarantees... if people don't chase you away for peddling lies and false propaganda, I will quit politics," the BRS working president added.

Through another post, KTR slammed the Congress government for the delay in completing the works of Kothwalguda Eco Park.

"13 months ago, I had flagged the slow pace of Kothwalguda Eco Park works. BRS Govt had already completed the majority work of this project about two years ago, yet even today it remains unopened. Revanth Reddy Govt is only obsessed with politics & propaganda, not public service," he wrote.

"A world-class park built for Hyderabadis lies in limbo because of the govt's inefficiency. Incompetence and apathy have become the hallmark of this Congress regime. Hopeless government. Hopeless governance," he added.

KTR also posted about the IT Hubs in tier 2 towns in the state.

"Proud that my state, Telangana, is showing the way for the rest of India. KCR Govt built IT Hubs in Tier 2 Towns: Nizamabad, Warangal, Siddipet, Khammam, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Adilabad and Suryapet. All one-stop centres for IT Services, Startup incubation and Skilling in Suburban/ Rural India. Onus is now on the Govt to make the best use of these centres," he said.

