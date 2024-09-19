KTR questions Congress' silence on MLA's remark against Kangana Ranaut 

Hyderabad, Sep 19 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Thursday found fault with the language used by Congress MLA Danam Nagender against BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut and questioned the silence of Congress leaders.

Rama Rao said that the "vile language" used by Nagender is unacceptable.

He said no political goal should blur the line of respect towards women.

"I may not agree with her opinions or her party's ideology, but the level of discourse should never sink to such lows It's surprising that Congress leaders in Delhi and even here in Telangana have opted to remain silent on this matter," the BRS leader posted on social media platform 'X'.

"Does this reflect their approval of such filth?,' he asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"When Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made disgraceful remarks about your mother Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji, let me remind you that it was KCR Garu who stood up first and immediately condemned those comments, even before your party members in Telangana, including the current CM Revanth Reddy, chose to respond," wrote KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known.

"We uphold ethics and decency above all. A heinous crime is a heinous crime, be it rape, murder, or a degrading remark against a woman. I urge you to set a higher standard within your party and teach your cadre the values they seem to have forgotten Respect for women cannot be determined by political leanings, this is about decency," he added.

Nagender, who defected to Congress from BRS in March, remarked against Kangana Ranaut during a protest on Wednesday.

The Congress party had organised protests across the state against the alleged objectionable comments made by the BJP leaders against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking at a protest demonstration held at Gandhi Bhavan, Danam Nagender demanded that the government take action against those who issued assassination threats to Rahul Gandhi.

The former minister slammed Kangana Ranaut for her verbal attacks on Rahul Gandhi and made an inappropriate comment.

