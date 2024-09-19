Hungary denies link to 'pager issue'

Budapest, Sep 19 (IANS) Hungary has denied any involvement in the "pager issue" that has caused widespread injuries and several casualties in Lebanon.

Zoltan Kovacs, Secretary of State for International Communication and spokesperson for the Hungarian government clarified the country's position on his X and Facebook accounts, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The Hungarian government's position on the 'pager issue' authorities have confirmed that the company in question is a trading intermediary, with no manufacturing or operational site in Hungary," Kovacs said.

"It has one manager registered at its declared address, and the referenced devices have never been in Hungary," Kovacs added.

"During further investigations, Hungarian national security services are cooperating with all relevant international partner agencies and organisations," the spokesman said.

Kovacs concluded his message by confirming that the case "poses no national security risk" to Hungary.

The clarification of the Hungarian government comes after an incident in Lebanon on Tuesday, where explosions linked to personal pagers killed at least 12 people and injured around 2,800, including members of Hezbollah.

