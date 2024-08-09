KTR congratulates Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem on winning Olympic medals

Hyderabad, Aug 9 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has congratulated India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem for winning silver and gold medals respectively in the javelin throw at Paris Olympics 2024.

The former minister termed it one of the best sporting moments in the history of Olympics.

"This has got to be one of the best sporting moments in history of Olympics. Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem winning laurels for their respective nations India and Pakistan & more importantly winning hearts," posted Rama Rao on social media platform 'X'.

"Many congratulations to both these gentlemen who have achieved success at the world's biggest event," he added.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy congratulated India's ace javelin thrower Chopra on winning the silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

The Chief Minister, who is currently on a visit to the United States to attract investments, conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Chopra.

"Neeraj Chopra, who won the silver medal in the finals of the Olympics javelin throw category with a throw of 89.45 meters, is the pride of the country and this victory is an inspiration to all athletes," the Chief Minister said in a message.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer also congratulated Chopra.

Former chief minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also took to 'X' to congratulate Indian athlete on winning the Olympic medal.

"My best wishes and congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on on winning the Silver in the men’s javelin throw event at the Olympics. The entire nation is incredibly proud of you!," posted Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chopra clinched the silver medal with a season best throw of 89.45 meters. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, however, did better as he set a new Olympic record mark of 92.97m to bag the gold. He is the first individual Olympic gold medallist from Pakistan.

Nadeem broke the earlier Olympic record of 90.57 - set in 2008 Beijing Olympics by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen.

