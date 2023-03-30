K'taka polls: Yediyurappa's son likely to contest against Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency

Bengaluru, March 30 (IANS) The Varuna assembly constituency in Mysuru district is all set to witness a high voltage contest between Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's son B.Y. Vijayendra, according to sources.

Former Chief Minister and BJP Parliamentary Board Member B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday stated that the party is contemplating to field his son Vijayendra from Varuna constituency. The high command will take a call on finalising the candidature of Vijayendra for Varuna, he added.

"Siddaramaiah's victory won't come easily. The ground beneath him is falling. We will field a strong candidate against him," Yediyurappa stated.

Reacting to Vijayendra's candidature from Varuna, Siddaramaiah had stated that he had never bothered about his opponents.

Reacting to the development, Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar stated he would welcome Yediyurappa himself to contest from Varuna constituency against Siddaramaiah.

Vijayendra was denied ticket to contest from Varuna constituency in 2018 at the last minute from the BJP. However, Vijayendra has stated that he is focusing on contesting from Shikaripura constituency represented by his father. He has also stated that he is prepared to contest elections from any constituency in the state his party asks for.

Siddaramaiah had already announced that it is his last election and as per his wish to contest from the native constituency, from where he began political career, he had been given a ticket.

Sources explained that the BJP's strategy in fielding Vijayendra is to contain Siddaramaiah in his constituency and not giving him much time to travel to take up campaigns across the state. Siddaramaiah is planning to carry out campaigning in 120 constituencies in one month.

