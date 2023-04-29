K'taka polls: Fight in Varuna constituency intensifies

Mysuru (Karnataka), April 29 (IANS) Electoral fight in the Varuna Assembly constituency is turning intense with confrontations between Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Minister for Housing V. Somanna.

Last week, the high-octane campaigning in the constituency had turned violent with Congress and BJP workers allegedly clashing at Siddaramanahundi village, the birthplace of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah last week.

Siddaramaiah is an aspirant for the post of CM if Congress is voted to power. He is facing a formidable candidate in the form of Minister for Housing V. Somanna from BJP.

A BJP worker was hospitalised in the clash and a complaint lodged against relatives of Siddaramaiah in this connection. Following the incident, a group of people have been refused entry to Somanna.

The group gathered near Dr B.R. Ambedkar's statue at Bilugali village and claimed that they won't keep quiet if an attempt to change the Constitution is made. The opponents of Ambedkar do not have entry into the village. The BJP government has come to power under the provisions of the Indian Constitution. Now, they are claiming that the Indian Constitution will be changed, they alleged.

Even as police tried to convince the group not budge and sensing the volatile situation, BJP candidate Somanna cancelled his campaigning in Bilugali. The incident left BJP workers and leadership fuming.

Sources said that BJP workers are being heckled and Somanna's speeches interrupted at the time of campaigning. The BJP workers will react in future.

Nagesh, a BJP worker who was injured in the incident has been hospitalised in Mysuru. Somanna and MP from Mysuru-Kodagu seat, Pratap Simha visited the injured party worker at the hospital on Friday and warned Siddaramaiah of dire consequences if he encouraged highhandedness of his party workers.

Somanna stated to the media that the BJP workers are being threatened in Varuna constituency. "I will complain about the matter to the Election Commission," he added.

Dubbing Siddaramaiah a "casteist", MP Pratap Simha said, "All voters in Varuna know about Siddaramaiah's caste inclination. All sections of society are with Somanna. If one call is given by Somanna, you (Siddaramaiah) will face a similar situation in all places of the constituency," he warned.

If Siddaramaiah continues this trend, we will be forced to take steps which will disturb the peace of the constituency. "We also have capabilities," he maintained.

There is desperation and meanness in Siddaramaiah's camp. They are fearing defeat and indulging in hurling abuses and creating nuisance wherever Somanna goes to seek votes, Pratap Simha stated.

The BJP workers are being attacked with stones. The Congress workers are holding buckets full of stones and pelting them and accusing the BJP, he stated.

Siddaramaiah's son, sitting MLA from Varuna constituency Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah had clarified that BJP is trying to twist the case of road rage and project it as an incident of clash between the BJP and Congress.

Speaking to reporters, he maintained that the incident which took place in Siddaramanahundi is not a clash between BJP and Congress parties. The incident took place after a bike and car collision. "I have spoken to the SP and he only stated that the incident has no political connection," he added.

"BJP is basically a party of rioting. Without any basis, the incident is given political colour. The BJP party is an expert in creating troubles. The Congress workers should not get provoked in spite of attempts by BJP," he appealed.

Yathindra stated that BJP is strategising for political gains. They are coming up with blatant lies for its advantage. There were none of Siddaramaiah's relatives at the time of incident. In spite of it, the complaint had been lodged against our relatives with ill-intent.

