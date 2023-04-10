K'taka Polls: Another round of meeting to finalise BJP candidates' names on Tuesday

New Delhi, 10 April 10 (IANS) After two hours of brainstorming at the residence of BJP President J.P. Nadda on Tuesday evening over the names of BJP candidates on certain seats for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, the saffron party will hold another round of meeting on Tuesday to finalise the list.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said, "There will be another round of meeting tomorrow following which Home Minister Amit Shah will take the final call in the evening. We have presented our views over a few seats before the party's central leadership. We had healthy discussions today, and the rest will be decided tomorrow."

Chaired by Nadda, the meeting on Tuesday evening was attended by Bommai, Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and BJP's national General Secretary C.T. Ravi, among others.

Earlier in the day, two rounds of meetings were held, one at Nadda's residence, and the other at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

As per an insider, brainstorming is going on a few candidates' names, and the BJP will most probably release a list on Tuesday evening.

