Over 560 Sri Lankans killed in road accidents this year

Colombo, April 10 (IANS) Over 560 Sri Lankans have lost their lives in 534 road accidents between January 1 and April 9 this year, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa told the media that 3,791 road accidents that didn't lead to deaths were also reported during the same period, Xinhua news agency reported.

Thalduwa said that reckless driving is responsible for over 90 per cent of fatal accidents.

However, accidents caused by road engineering faults, bad weather, and technical faults of vehicles have decreased in the last two years, the spokesman said.

A total of 19,740 road accidents were reported in Sri Lanka in 2022, with 2,485 people killed, according to the police.

