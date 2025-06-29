K'taka govt directs action against app-based, other auto-rickshaws for overcharging in B'luru

Bengaluru, June 29 (IANS) The Karnataka government has issued directions to initiate a crackdown on charging of excessive fares by app-based and other auto-rickshaws in Bengaluru city. The order specifically cites instances of cab aggregators like Rapido and Auto O Apps charging exorbitant fares, terming it "daylight robbery".

Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy has issued orders in this regard to the Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety, Department of Transport.

"Strict action must be taken against app-based or any other type of autos that charge more than the government-set fare in Bengaluru city," the minister stated.

He further said that if there are complaints from passengers regarding demands for higher fares than the fixed rate, cancellations of rides if the higher fare is not paid, or charging exorbitant amounts, immediate action should be taken. This includes cancelling the permits of such autos and registering cases against them.

Minister Reddy further noted that, on June 18, the Rapido Auto app charged Rs 100.89 per km, while the Auto O app charged Rs 184.19 for a 4-km journey. Minister Reddy termed this as “daylight robbery” and stated that such exploitation of the public is unacceptable.

He emphasised that strict and urgent action must be taken.

"Although the Transport Department has already registered cases against auto drivers who refuse to accept fares or demand excessive amounts, complaints continue to pour in from the public. Along with this letter, I have attached mobile screenshots sent by the public as evidence of overcharging, for further appropriate action," Minister Reddy added.

He directed officials to immediately formulate an effective action plan to protect the public interest and take stern action against the offending auto drivers and owners.

Minister Reddy has also attached ten copies of the complaint contents along with the order for reference. These complaints allege that Karnataka auto-rickshaw drivers are taking advantage of the ongoing ban on bike taxi services and the crackdown on bike taxis by charging exorbitant fares to commuters.

Commuters have raised a series of concerns, including refusal of rides, demands for extra money, and refusal to operate using the meter, among others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.