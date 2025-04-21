K'taka ex-DGP murder: Son files FIR, suspects mother and sister

Bengaluru, April 21 (IANS) Karnataka Police have registered an FIR against the wife and daughter of former state DGP Om Prakash, who was found brutally murdered at his residence in HSR Layout, Bengaluru.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint lodged by his son, Karthikesh Om Prakash, police sources confirmed on Monday.

In his complaint, Karthikesh stated that his father had been receiving life threats from his mother for the past week. He also alleged that his sister forcibly brought their father back home.

Om Prakash's wife Pallavi was named the first suspect, and daughter Kriti the second suspect in the FIR.

Karthikesh further stated that due to threats from his mother, Om Prakash had gone to stay at his sister Sarita Kumari’s residence. “However, two days ago, my sister Kriti went there, harassed my father, and brought him back home,” he added.

“I suspect that my father, former DGP Om Prakash, was killed by my mother, Pallavi, and sister Kriti. They are both suffering from depression and would quarrel with my father every day,” he said in the complaint.

“On April 20, around 5 p.m., while I was at the Karnataka Golf Association in the Domlur area, my neighbour Sridharan called and informed me that my father’s body was lying on the floor. I rushed home and arrived by 5.45 p.m. By then, the police and members of the public had gathered. My father was lying in a pool of blood with head injuries. I saw knives and a bottle beside the body,” Karthikesh stated. The body was later shifted to St. John’s Hospital.

The HSR Layout police have booked Pallavi and Kriti under sections 103 (1) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Monday that there were allegations that the wife was involved, but the investigation is still underway. He confirmed that the wife is currently in police custody and being questioned.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said, “No arrests have been made yet in the case.”

However, sources confirmed that the Karnataka Police were questioning the wife and daughter of Om Prakash. The two were detained and brought to the police station from the Observation Centre in a Hoysala patrolling vehicle.

Police sources confirmed that the deceased officer’s wife, Pallavi, had sent a message to the wife of an IPS officer, stating that she had "finished off a monster". The police have also gathered information that Pallavi made a video call after allegedly committing the crime.

