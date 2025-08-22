K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar sings RSS anthem in Assembly, video goes viral

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (IANS) The video of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar singing the anthem of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the State Assembly went viral on social media on Friday.

Shivakumar sang it during the debate on the stampede tragedy in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday night.

He sang the RSS anthem “Namaste Sada Vatsale” when Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka remarked that it was impossible to tackle him and reminded him of his earlier statement that he had once worn RSS shorts.

At this point, Shivakumar melodiously sang the RSS prayer beginning with “Namaste Sada Vatsale Maatrubhoomi, Vaya Hindu Bhoomi Mahamangale”.

The BJP members appreciated it and banged on their desks. The incident surprised many, and the video of Shivakumar went viral on social media.

Earlier, R. Ashoka, while attacking the government over the stampede tragedy, said it was not Home Minister G. Parameshwara but Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar who should be held responsible.

He alleged that Shivakumar had posted on social media, gone to receive the RCB players, attended the event at Chinnaswamy Stadium, and even kissed the trophy. “Shivakumar should give an answer,” Ashoka demanded.

“The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has filed an affidavit against the government and against office-bearers who are Shivakumar’s friends," Ashoka said.

At this point, Shivakumar stood up and clarified that he is a KSCA member. The Secretary is his childhood friend, and the others are his well-wishers. ‘I am also the Minister for Bengaluru, and I went to the airport and stadium, waved the Kannada flag, wished the players, and kissed the trophy. I did my duty,” he said.

“However, the accident occurred. I can read out a list of tragedies from other states. Your party leaders posted saying the Home Minister lacked the capacity to permit the RCB parade. I also know how to counter you,” Shivakumar retorted.

“Such tragedies have happened in many places. I am not ready to blame the police. Did the respective governments in those states take responsibility for the stampede incidents, including the Maha Kumbh Mela? At least you should acknowledge that this government took immediate action against officers and politicians and sent a message to the people of the state. I am ready for debate,” Shivakumar said.

At this point, Ashoka commented that Shivakumar was “impossible” and reminded him of donning RSS shorts, prompting Shivakumar to sing the RSS anthem.

Reacting to the development, Congress MLA H. D. Ranganath, a staunch supporter of Shivakumar, said, “We are a secular country and the Congress is a secular party. On Thursday, Shivakumar sang the RSS song. We don’t mind taking good things from other parties. The ideology is totally different from ours, but the song is pleasant, and there is no harm in singing it. We are secular-minded people and will imbibe good things from other parties. There is nothing wrong with that. We don’t treat this politically, and that is the difference between us and the BJP.”

“This is true secularism. We oppose the BJP’s ideology tooth and nail,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.