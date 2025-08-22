IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Deadline Extended, 10,270 Vacancies Open

Good news for aspirants looking to build a career in the banking sector. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced an extension of the application deadline for Clerk posts. Initially, the last date to apply ended yesterday, but candidates now have additional time as the deadline has been extended till August 28, 2025.

Through this recruitment drive, IBPS is filling a total of 10,270 Customer Service Associate (Clerk) posts in various public sector banks across India. Among these, 367 vacancies are allotted for Andhra Pradesh and 261 for Telangana, giving candidates from the Telugu states significant opportunities.

Applicants must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized university. The age limit has been set between 20 and 28 years, with age relaxations applicable as per government norms. The recruitment process will be conducted in two phases – a Preliminary Examination followed by the Main Examination. Final selection will be based on performance in these tests and subsequent document verification.

IBPS Clerk posts are highly sought-after, as they provide stable employment, opportunities for career growth, and the chance to serve in reputed public sector banks. Eligible candidates who have not yet registered are advised to make use of the extended deadline and apply at the earliest.

👉 Click here to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025