K'taka Cong MLA says 'lucky' Siddaramaiah became CM twice, leaving behind old guard

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Aug 4 (IANS) Karnataka Congress MLA and senior leader Basavaraj Rayareddy, who stirred a controversy by saying that Siddaramaiah went on to become the Chief Minister twice after joining the Congress, has clarified that he only meant to say that "luck is more important than the experience or seniority in politics".

Earlier on Thursday, Rayareddy said, "Look at our Siddaramaiah, he joined Congress and became Chief Minister twice. What would the senior leaders in Congress think of this man's luck? People like L.K. Advani built the BJP, but then Narendra Modi came and became the Prime Minister."

He had made the remarks in a public meeting in Kukanur town of Koppal district on Wednesday.

Reacting to the controversy over his remarks, the Karnataka Congress MLA said that in the public meeting one of the workers asked him why he is not a Minister even as he is a senior politician.

"I told him that in politics there is no question of senior or junior. Late L.K. Advani built the BJP and Narendra Modi went to become the Prime Minister," he reiterated.

"I was a cabinet Minister during former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's father S.R. Bommai. Basavaraj Bommai went to become Chief Minister before me. Likewise, Siddaramaiah came from JD (S) and became the Chief Minister. Referring to these developments, I have said that in politics, more than seniority, luck is important," Rayareddy added.

The Congress MLA demanded that there should be a coordination committee between the Ministers and legislators.

"This is not wrong. Chief Minister is the leader of the Legislature Party. He should conduct district-wise meetings twice in a month. This will help to discuss problems of the constituency and district."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has agreed to conduct district-wise meetings, he said, adding that it is not that cabinet ministers are wrong but a few of them are not taking party MLAs into confidence.

"Congress MLA B.R. Patil had prepared a letter addressed to the Chief Minister and I had signed it," he said.

"The Minister's performance should be evaluated once in a year. It has to be observed who is doing a good job. Like how IAS officers work is evaluated, Ministers' work should also be reviewed," he added.

Such statements have again stirred controversy and said that all is not well within the ruling Congress government in Karnataka.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.