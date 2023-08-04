Bihar BJP sacks two Buxar leaders who questioned Union Minister Choubey

Patna, Aug 4 (IANS) BJP sacked two leaders from Bihar's Buxar district who questioned Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey about the works done by him for the district.

Sources have said that they were penalised for seeking details from about the works done for Buxar district in last nine years.

The two leaders -- Rana Pratap Singh and Madhuri Kunwar -- belong to Rajput caste.

State BJP Office Secretary Satyapal Narottam on Thursday issued two separate letters in this regard. They have been suspended from thr primary membership of the party for six years.

Rana Pratap Singh and Madhuri Kunwar have good hold in Buxar, Dumraon and Rajpur Assembly constituencies.

BJP supporters were not pleased with the performance of Choubey and are supporting Rana Pratap Singh and Madhuri Kunwar.

Rana Pratap Singh and Madhuri Kunwar have claimed that Choubey has not done one single work for the welfare of Buxar.

"We will organise a meeting on Friday to make the next course of action," said Rana Pratap Singh.

"We have our own identities in Buxar... the long list of rebellions will not end. How many workers would be sacked by the party to save Ashwini Kumar Choubey. He has to go from Buxar," Madhuri Kunwar said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.