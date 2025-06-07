K'taka: Cong MLA Kage slams his own party-led govt over water project delays

Belagavi (Karnataka), June 7 (IANS) Expressing frustration over the delay in implementing the water supply project in the Kagwad assembly constituency, local MLA Raju Kage has criticised his own government. He stated that approval for the project has been pending for a long time and highlighted numerous failures within the Congress-led government in Karnataka.

Speaking at a function organised in Kagwad of Belagavi district, senior MLA Raju Kage made the statement when asked about the delay in the Rs 53 crore water supply project.

MLA Kage stated: "How many times will you remind me about it? There are roadblocks. Two years have passed since the tender process, and the work order was only released recently. There is a delay from the government. I agree."

He continued: "But, what happened? Why is there so much delay? For what purpose is it delayed? When I went to the Chief Engineer to ask why there was a delay, I learned that the government itself had not granted approval. There is much failure. The failure is present in all dimensions. Let's not talk about it in detail. What we need to do is ensure the completion of the project and its utilization by all the people."

Earlier, Kage expressed his angst against government, alleging that projects meant for farmers are not being implemented in the state. The Congress MLA said the agrarian community was completely neglected in the state. The statement had stirred a controversy.

MLA Kage earlier sparked controversy with his ‘beggars’ remark in the state, targetting the BJP workers.

The statement was made at a campaign for Lok Sabha election. Kage allegedly said, “The people of the country cannot free themselves from problems by constructing the Ram Temple. We would also construct temples if they provided solutions to the people’s problems. BJP workers only know to shout slogans. I have done all this 40 years ago. I am ready and capable of answering them. But it is not to my level. Therefore, people should vote for Congress if they want development.”

