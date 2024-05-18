K'taka CM reviews preparedness for rainy season; HM orders probe into police 'negligence' in Anjali murder case

Bengaluru, May 18 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reviewed the preparedness for the rainy season during a high-level meeting with officials on Friday. The Chief Minister also issued directions to concerned officials on various other issues.

Meanwhile, Home Minister G. Parameshwara ordered a probe into alleged negligence by police in the Anjali Ambigera murder case. Ambigera, 20, was stabbed to death by a youth when she was asleep at her house in the Veerapur Oni area of Hubballi on Wednesday early morning.

Commenting on the sex scandal case involving JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, the Home Minister reiterated that attempts and procedures are on to bring the prime accused back to India.

Also on the day, the prosecution in the sexual harassment case against JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna argued before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's (ACMM) court that a rape charge has been included against the JD-S MLA and he should be handed over to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka accused the Congress-led state government of letting the banks take away the drought compensation amount meant to save their families in these difficult times.

He slammed the Congress government, calling it anti-farmer and accused it of lacking empathy. The LoP criticized the government for letting the banks take away the MGNREGA payments and farmers' pensions as adjustments against their loans. He said that CM Siddaramaiah should direct the district commissioners to instruct banks not to use the deposited money to recover loans. "If the banks do not comply, CM Siddaramaiah should announce a waiver of farmers’ loans," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar claimed that the Congress and INDIA bloc is winning the confidence of people across the country. Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he said, "I am confident the India alliance will win more than 40 seats in Uttar Pradesh."

