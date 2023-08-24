K'taka: BJP leader arrested for carrying out propaganda against Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru, Aug 24 (IANS) The police in Karnataka have arrested BJP leader Manikanth Rathod in the state's Kalaburagi district on charges of carrying out social media propaganda against state Cabinet Minister Priyank Kharge.

The case was registered against Manikanth Rathod under the provisions of IPC Section 153 (A) for wanton vilification and 505 (1) (B) for inducing to commit an offence against the state or against public tranquility in Madaboola police station in Kalaburagi.

Rathod contested as a BJP candidate against Priyank Kharge and was defeated in the Chittapur constituency.

He had alleged that the police have become puppets in the hands of Kharge and did not initiate action in a suicide case.

Rathod alleged in his post that even one month after the incident of the suicide of a person from Kulagarthi village, the police were not arresting the accused as they are supporters of Priyank Kharge.

The police took Manikanth Rathod into custody on Wednesday on charges of spreading false propaganda.

The BJP party workers condemned the arrest and protested against the police in Chittapur town.

The protestors alleged that followers of Priyank Kharge are responsible for the death of a youth who ended his life in Kulagarthi village and police are letting them go scot-free.

Rathod was arrested from his apartment in Kalaburagi city.

Sources said Rathod was preparing to participate in the protest when he was arrested.

Before the police could enter his house, Manikath Rathod had made a video and stated that the police were trying to sideline his struggle to get justice in the suicide case of a youth.

"I will get arrested for sure. But, after coming out of prison, I will organise a massive protest regarding the matter," he stated.

Rathod was groomed as the BJP's face in Kalaburagi district, a native of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank Kharge. Both father and son have dominated the politics in the district for decades.

