K'taka BJP announces Rs 25 lakh compensation for slain Hindu activist's family, demands NIA probe

Mangaluru, May 2 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, who was killed by a gang of assailants in broad daylight.

The BJP has vehemently demanded the probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the case.

Speaking to the media after attending Shetty's funeral in Mangaluru, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra made the announcement.

He noted that the brutal killing of Hindu worker Suhas Shetty had taken place before the shock of the Pahalgam terror attack had even subsided.

He emphasised that the BJP is taking the case seriously.

"The failure of the police department is evident from the outset. It is a clear failure to provide protection to citizens," Vijayendra said.

"We have decided to offer Rs 25 lakh as compensation to Suhas's family and have extended our support to them in this time of grief. The BJP leaders and workers stand with his family. They have lost a pillar of support."

Vijayendra also urged the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Home Minister G. Parameshwara to recognise the seriousness of the case and provide compensation from the state government.

He also demanded that the investigation be handed over to the NIA.

"There is no protection for Hindus under the Congress government," he added.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said that all BJP leaders and workers had attended Suhas Shetty's funeral.

"He was killed by Popular Front of India (PFI) and Karnataka Forum for Dignity workers, who are jihadi elements. The Police Commissioner tried calling me, but I refused to speak to him," he added.

"I've heard that a 'surrender team' is being prepared. The actual killers and those who surrender are different people. This is the modus operandi in this region. Police are just waiting because the surrender team isn't ready. How long will this go on?" Ashoka asked the police department.

He also criticised the police in another incident, alleging that the police made a mentally challenged man an accused in the incident of slashing a cow's udder reported from Bengaluru.

"Even though threats were made a week ago declaring Suhas Shetty as the next target, the police didn't provide any protection. I wonder if the police even exist in this state," he said.

"On one hand, the Chief Minister publicly raises his hand on police officers, and on the other, Congress party offices have become police offices. I have no trust in this investigation."

Ashoka reiterated the demand for an NIA probe.

"Whenever 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans are raised, murders follow. CM Siddaramaiah's past actions are linked to the killings of Hindu workers. In his previous term, the state Cabinet released 1,600 PFI activists. Empowered by this, they are committing murders without fear," he alleged.

"If proper investigation is not conducted, revenge killings will continue. Anti-national elements operate freely in coastal Karnataka. Murderers come from Kerala, kill, and escape. Innocent people are framed. This is the system here," Ashoka said.

He also alleged that a week before his murder, Suhas Shetty was warned by police not to carry any weapons in his vehicle, and the vehicle was searched.

"How did this message reach the killers? If he had a weapon, he might have survived. The murder took place within a half-kilometre radius of police presence, but police didn't even rush to the spot," he said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former Minister M.P. Renukacharya criticised the police for inaction.

He asked why 20 people were quickly arrested in connection with the mob lynching case of Mohammad Ashraf, while no arrests had been made in Suhas Shetty's murder, despite the existence of video evidence showing the killers.

Speaking in Davanagere, Renukacharya also alleged, "Hindus learn prayers and bhajans in temples. But in madrassas, children are taught to pelt stones and kill Hindus."

He called for those involved in the murder of Hindu activists to be "shot dead".

He alleged that during Siddaramaiah's previous term, 56 Hindu activists were hacked to death.

"This government is giving an impression that it is functioning with support from Pakistan. Hindus have no safety here. Are we supposed to stay silent when Hindu activists are murdered? Hindus are not weak," he said.

