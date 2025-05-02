Don't politicise Suhas Shetty's murder, help maintain peace: Dy CM Shivakumar to Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru, May 2 (IANS) "BJP should not politicise the murder of Suhas Shetty. Karnataka is a peaceful state, and the BJP must cooperate to ensure that peace is maintained," said Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

He was responding to media questions at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday.

When asked about the murder of Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru, he said, "The police will take legal action against those involved in the murder. We will not interfere in the matter."

When asked about the BJP’s allegation that law and order has deteriorated in the state, he responded, "I won’t comment on that. The police in Mangaluru are capable and competent. They will take legal action regarding the incident."

Hindu activist Suhas Shetty was hacked to death on Thursday (May 1) by a gang using machetes and swords. The killers who came in two vehicles had attacked him while he was travelling in his car with associates in the limits of Bajpe police station.

Suhas Shetty was a Bajrang Dal activist and the prime accused in the murder of Mohammad Fazil, a resident of Suratkal. Shetty and his associates had allegedly killed Fazil at a public place on July 28, 2022, in retaliation for the murder of BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru.

Nettaru, a BJP worker from the same communally sensitive region, was hacked to death during the height of the 'hijab' row. The incident occurred in Bellare near Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district. Nettaru's murder had triggered revenge killings and a spate of stabbing incidents across the state.

Suhas Shetty had come out of prison on bail in the murder case of Fazil.

Dy CM Shivakumar further announced, "The Bengaluru Habba and the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards will be held this December or in January next year."

"We have discussed hosting the Bengaluru Habba and IIFA Awards either in December or January. Talks were held with IIFA representatives regarding this. Our priority is to organise a week-long cultural atmosphere in Bengaluru by integrating a few events. We also aim to bring global attention to Bengaluru," he said.

"The event was previously held in Rajasthan. Telangana is now hosting a beauty pageant. We are not planning to do that. In recent times, Sandalwood has surpassed Bollywood in many aspects. Our aim is to promote it further. Since Dasara is in October, it has been suggested that December or January would be ideal for the event. This will also provide an opportunity to showcase our culture at an international level. Apart from Mumbai, organisers believe Bengaluru is best suited for hosting such events," Shivakumar stated.

Shivakumar also held a meeting with representatives of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) regarding the organisation of a cultural festival and international film awards ceremony in Bengaluru.

