Kriti Sanon shares pictures of eyes post crying scene, needs 10 hours of sleep

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon shared a glimpse of her eyes gone all red after a “crying scene.”

Kriti took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a closeup of her face and her watery red eyes.

She wrote: “Eyes after a crying scene!! Must sleep for atleast 10hours.”

On November 5, Kriti took to social media to share behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her film "Do Patti" and was seen relishing jalebis.

She posted a series of her photos and videos alongside a note where she thanked fans for their outpouring love on her recently released film "Do Patti" where she played a double role.

Alongside the images, Kriti wrote, “Some बी टी एस ! Thank you audience for all the love! It’s because of you guys that Do Patti is trending at #1 in India & in top 10 of global charts for consecutively second week! Both Saumya and Shailee are elated.”

In the first video, Kriti is seen relishing the ‘best Jalebi in best weather.’ In the clip, she is heard saying, “best. This is the best jalebi in the best weather.”

Talking about her latest release "Do Patti", the film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, also stars Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh.

Kajol played the role of a cop for the first time in her career. The mystery thriller follows the story of twin sisters, played by Kriti whose love for the same man puts them under a determined cop's watchful eye.

"Do Patti" also marked Sheikh’s Bollywood debut. The actor is best known for his roles in TV shows like "Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi" and "Mahabharat". He portrayed the character Dhruv Sood in the film.

Kriti, a National Award-winning actress, is also recognised for her performance in the films like “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Adipurush”, “Mimi”, “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” and “Crew.”

