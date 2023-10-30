Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute: SC adjourns hearing on plea filed by mosque management committee

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing on a plea filed by the management committee of the Shahi Masjid Eidgah against an order passed by the Allahabad High Court in May, transferring to itself a clutch of petitions seeking various reliefs with respect to the dispute.

A bench of Justices S.K. Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia noted that an affidavit, containing details of the suits which were ordered to be clubbed and transferred by the High Court to itself, has been filed on Friday.

However, the bench remarked that it could not go through the contents of the affidavit filed by the Registrar of the Allahabad High Court and adjourned hearing to November 10.

The plea filed by the mosque management committee stated that the transfer of suits by the HC deprives the appellate jurisdiction of the parties and all the parties do not have the wherewithal to travel to the High Court.

On October 3, the Supreme Court had sent a firm reminder to the Registrar of Allahabad High Court to send the required information and documents pertaining to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Mosque dispute.

In an earlier hearing, the top court had opined that it will be a better alternative if the case is tried by the high court itself to avoid delay and multiplicity of proceedings. It had called information from the Registrar General of all pending suits ordered to be clubbed and transferred by the high court to itself.

The Hindu devotees, in their transfer petition before the Allahabad High Court, had said that the Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura holds national importance and should be heard in the high court.

Thereafter, the high court has transferred the cases currently being heard in the lower court in Mathura to itself.

Multiple suits had been filed in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute in different courts of Mathura, with a common claim that the Eidgah complex was built on the land believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna and where a temple had existed.

Earlier in September, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a petition filed by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust seeking a scientific survey of the disputed premises.

