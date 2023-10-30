Sushmita Sen reveals she shot action sequence for 'Aarya 3' after heart attack

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen, who had suffered a heart attack during the filming of the third season of her hit streaming show 'Aarya', elaborated on how the environment and set-up on shoot helped her ease into the process.

'Aarya' is synonymouswith strength, someone who can command a storm and be one too. However, Sushmita Sen, who plays this character is no less fierce. After a deadly health scare, Sushmita jumped right back into the shoes of Aarya Sareen.

Opening up about returning to the sets of the show, Sushmita said: "I was itching to get back to work and I believe the longer you sit and ponder about a situation, you give it the chance to engulf you. The only way to move past any life challenge is to keep forging ahead and all I needed was the green light from my doctor to proceed."

"Earlier on, I didn't think shooting action sequences just one month after my heart attack was possible but the trust I had in my team was enough," said the former Miss Universe.

Sushmita added: "My confidence in returning to the set stemmed from knowing I had the necessary support anytime I needed it - whether it was people or even medical support - we had a complete hospital setup, doctors, an ambulance, and everything ready as we resumed shooting."

In the third season, Aarya has her eyes set on the supply and transportation of the narcotic drug but is intercepted by Ila Arun, who herself is the undisputed queen on the supply side.

Created and co-directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ will air on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.

Meanwhile, Sushmita was also seen in the web series ‘Taali’. The show brings to life the inspiring journey of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, portrayed by Sushmita. It is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D. Nishandar, and directed by Ravi Jadhav.

