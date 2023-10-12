Kozhikode airport smuggling case: CISF official suspended

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 12 (IANS) A CISF official was placed under suspension on Thursday in connection with the Kozhikode international airport gold smuggling case, which allegedly involves top airport authorities.

Suspended Assistant Commandant Naveen Kumar had come under the Kerala Police radar, along with a customs official, both working inside the airport.

Malappuram SP S. Sujith Das-led special police team has been closely monitoring numerous reports on the rampant gold smuggling through the airport.

After gathering ample evidence to confirm that the gang had smuggled gold around 60 times, the police intensified its action.

Investigations revealed that the smuggling racket led by a Kozhikode resident named Rafeek even had access to the duty roster of the security and customs officials.

The probe team has also found that the gang was using a closed user group SIM.

In the past also, Kerala Police had rounded up officials engaged in aiding smugglers.

