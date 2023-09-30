Kourtney Kardashian shares new pics from baby shower 'of my dreams'

Los Angeles, Sep 30 (IANS) Kourtney Kardashian just had a Disney-themed baby shower to celebrate her pregnancy in order to welcome her fourth kid. And the reality star released some new pictures of the vintage themed-shower which she called, 'the shower of my dreams'.

The shower was thrown for her by mom Kris Jenner and sisters -- Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Taking to her Instagram, Kourtney shared some lovely photos of herself with her husband Travis Barker as he cuddled her and held her.

Donning a full on black and white aesthetic to accompany its vintage feel, she captioned the post: "Baby shower of my dreams. All the bts pics and details @poosh. Thank you mommy @krisjenner for turning your home into the happiest place on earth, instilling my love of all things Disney, and for throwing this baby shower to celebrate me and your thirteenth grandchild."

Travis Barker replied: "My love"

Earlier this week, the reality-star and business woman shared scenes from the special event on her website.

The accompanying article read: "Kourt wanted a vintage Disney theme, but then really gave up control in order to be surprised. Her only request? Mickey pretzels (with a side of nacho cheese sauce for dipping) and churros," People magazine reported.

She also added in the piece: "As someone who loves aesthetics and details, I also have learned to love letting go and allowing people close to me to surprise me, which is the best feeling, Walking into the party was so magical."

"The planning process started by discussing the core memories from Kris taking Kourtney and her siblings to Disneyland over the years. The way it looked, smelled, tasted. The feeling you get when you are there,” event planner Mindy Weiss said.

“We took those important elements and translated them into our own version of an authentic Disneyland experience in Kris’s backyard.”

“The vintage Disney theme has been a common thread throughout Kourtney’s entire life,” added Kris.

"Those memories are so special, so to be able to bring them to life meant a lot, and there’s nobody better to do it than Mindy Weiss."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.