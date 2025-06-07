Kolkata Police probe 'Maoist' leader's ransom threats to businessman

Kolkata, June 7 (IANS) Kolkata Police have started an investigation into ransom threats made to a city-based businessman reportedly by a left-wing extremist leader.

In a letter sent to the owner of a popular jewellery showroom in Kolkata, one individual claiming to be Samir Mondal, a Maoist leader, has asked the businessman to pay a ransom amount of Rs 50 lakh.

“We need a huge amount of money to extend the Maoist organisational base in the state. So you are required to pay Rs 50 lakh for that purpose. Otherwise, necessary actions will be taken against you. You will not be able to escape by approaching the police. The police forces in West Bengal will not dare to act against us,” the letter read.

In the letter, the person claiming to be Samir Mondal has also provided an address at Deganga in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

On receiving the letter, the businessman immediately contacted the local Burrabazar Police Station. He has claimed to the police that he is especially worried since he also has a shop in the same area in the North 24 Parganas district, where he had been asked to send the ransom amount.

“I am feeling scared. However, the police assured me of necessary steps on their part for my safety,” the businessman said.

The police are currently investigating whether the letter was sent from any Maoist leader or by any anti-social or prankster claiming to be a leader of the left-wing extremist force.

The investigating officials are not ruling out the second possibility since the letter contains the specific name and address at Deganga, to whom and where the businessman had been asked to pay the money.

“Generally, the left-wing extremist leaders operate in a highly secretive manner to prevent the possibility of getting arrested. So, mentioning the specific address and name of a specific receiver for payment of money sounds inconceivable,” a city police official said.

However, he admitted that a businessman staying and operating in Kolkata, receiving a Maoist ransom threat, is something unique.

