Kolkata Nabanna Avijan march violence: 7 FIRs registered against BJP leaders

Kolkata, Aug 10 (IANS) The Kolkata Police have registered seven FIRs against BJP MLAs for violating the Calcutta High Court's order for a peaceful Nabanna Avijan on August 9 and assaulting on-duty policemen.

The city police have claimed that as many as five constables were injured after the march to the state secretariat turned violent.

The police said on Sunday that the FIRs have been registered against BJP MLAs Ashok Dinda, Agnimitra Paul, and BJP leader Koustav Bagchi and others at the New Market Police Station.

The leaders have been accused of destroying public property, preventing government officials from discharging their duties, threatening on-duty policemen, verbally abusing them, assaulting constables, and violating the high court order for a peaceful protest.

The police said that five policemen were injured during the Saturday protest march. Of them, three have been admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital for treatment.

On Monday morning, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma paid a visit to the injured policemen at the hospital.

Speaking to the media persons outside the hospital, Verma said that five policemen were injured.

“Two have been discharged, while three are undergoing treatment as they had head injuries. So far, seven FIRs have been registered against those who were present at yesterday's rally for violating the Calcutta High Court's order, assaulting policemen, threatening some of them, and damaging government and private properties," said Verma.

Following the high court's order for a peaceful protest, the Kolkata Police had earmarked two places for the proposed 'Nabanna Avijan' programme on August 9 -- one at Santragachi Bus Stand under Howrah Police Commissionerate and the other at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in the Kolkata Police area.

However, the protesters ignored the police directive and marched towards Nabanna from Dorina Crossing in central Kolkata.

However, the march was marred by massive violence after a scuffle broke out between protesters and policemen at Park Street and Jawaharlal Nehru crossing.

The most unfortunate part was that the victim’s mother had to be hospitalised after she fell ill amid police action against the protesters. She alleged that she was beaten up by policemen.

City police commissioner Manoj Verma said that they are examining the footage of the CCTV cameras and video footage to ascertain whether the victim's mother was beaten up or not.

"It is a part of our investigation. We are assessing yesterday's video footage. Action will be taken based on the assessment. We are checking footage from all angles, even drone camera footage. Unless we verify all the footage, we cannot make any assessment. But it is a part of our investigation," said Verma.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.