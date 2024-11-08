Kohli and Rohit must 'rekindle youth mindset' for Australia Test challenge: Greg Chappell

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) As Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma gear up for one of the most crucial challenges of their careers in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, former Indian coach Greg Chappell believes that the two Indian stalwarts have the potential to rekindle the focus and hunger of their younger days to deliver on the world stage.

After a crushing 0-3 series loss to New Zealand at home, India will arrive in Australia to defend the prestigious trophy, with the five-match Test series set to kick off on November 22.

Chappell, reflecting on the psychological and physical demands placed on ageing players, shared insights into the unique challenges faced by Kohli and Rohit. He recalled a conversation with Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar in 2005, who had asked why batting seemed to get harder with age.

Chappell explained to Tendulkar that while physical attributes like eyesight and reflexes are critical, it is actually the mental focus and intensity required that becomes harder to sustain over time. This, he believes, is the challenge that awaits Kohli and Rohit.

“Batting gets harder because you realise how difficult it is to make runs at this level and how challenging it is to maintain the focus that’s essential to succeed,” Chappell wrote in a column in Sydney Morning Herald. "It's not the eyesight or the reflexes that drop off; it’s that intense focus that becomes harder to summon," he added.

The upcoming series arrives at a pivotal moment in the careers of both Kohli and Rohit. After a poor run against New Zealand, Kohli’s Test average has dropped to 47.83, his lowest since 2016, and he has now slipped out of the top 20 in the ICC Test rankings for the first time in a decade.

Meanwhile, Rohit, India’s Test captain, has also seen a decline in form, slipping to 26th in the rankings. Chappell believes that both players must confront their own vulnerabilities, sharpened by age, as they head into this high-stakes series.

For Kohli, the series offers a chance at personal redemption. Known for his intensity and unparalleled work ethic, he has struggled with form over the past year, and his recent numbers suggest he is far from his peak.

According to Chappell, Kohli must blend his aggressive nature with patience and resilience, combining the fire of his prime with the tempered wisdom he has gained through experience.

“The aggressive mindset that once propelled him to greatness must now coexist with patience and focus,” Chappell wrote. “Kohli’s recent struggles will have frustrated him, and he’ll be hungry to reestablish his status as India’s most formidable batsman of this generation.”

Rohit, meanwhile, has a dual challenge. As India’s captain, he not only needs to recapture his own batting form but also lead his team on challenging Australian conditions. His role demands the ability to balance his naturally aggressive game with the caution required in Test cricket, while simultaneously bearing the responsibilities of leadership.

“As captain, he must maintain his form while shouldering the immense pressure of leading the side – a delicate balance he’ll need to master for India to thrive,” Chappell added.

Chappell’s remarks extend beyond technique and strategy, hinting at the broader legacy these players are crafting. This series, he believes, will demand as much mental endurance and adaptability as skill.

Each player knows the scrutiny they’re under, with opposition teams having dissected their techniques and identified weaknesses. Players like Steve Smith, Rohit and Kohli have been thoroughly analysed, with the smallest chinks in their armour ready to be tested by Australia’s bowlers.

“This series will be as much a battle of wits and endurance as it will be of skill,” Chappell wrote. “Sharma, Kohli, and Smith know their opponents have scrutinised their techniques and developed specific strategies to exploit their weaknesses.”

Chappell concluded by framing this series as more than a contest between two teams – it is a personal reckoning for two cricketing icons.

“For Sharma, Kohli, and Smith, the true battle is not against their opponents but against time itself,” Chappell said. “This series will be a defining chapter in their legacies. Each of these players is more than just a celebrated cricketer; they are icons of the grit and skill that define our game.”

