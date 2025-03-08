Kodava National Council demands security for Rashmika Mandanna

Bengaluru, March 8 (IANS) Following backlash from Kannada organisations and activists in Karnataka over the alleged disrespect shown by popular actress Rashmika Mandanna toward the state, the Kodava National Council has sought protection for her.

Rashmika Mandanna hails from the Kodava community and the Kodagu region of the state.

Council President N.U. Nachappa has written a letter regarding this matter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka’s Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Saturday.

Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga had criticised Rashmika, alleging that she declined the invitation to the International Film Festival organised by the Karnataka government.

He further accused her of claiming that she lives in Hyderabad and does not know where Karnataka is.

Following these developments, many Kannada organisations and activists have criticised Rashmika and demanded an apology from her.

The letter stated that Rashmika, who belongs to the Kodava community, has carved a niche for herself in the Indian film industry through hard work and dedication. However, some individuals are unnecessarily criticising her without acknowledging her perseverance and talent. Subjecting her to mental harassment is equivalent to issuing a threat, the letter added.

The statement further emphasised that Rashmika is a great actress and her choices and personal liberties should be respected. She cannot be forced to act according to others' directives. If such coercion occurs, it should be considered "Kodava phobia" and recognised as an attack on the community through Rashmika.

The letter also expressed disappointment over the criticism from an MLA representing Mandya, a region where people worship the Cauvery River. It pointed out that Rashmika, who hails from Kodagu—the birthplace of the Cauvery River—is metaphorically the "daughter of Goddess Cauvery."

It is unfortunate that an elected representative, who has taken an oath to uphold constitutional values and serve the aspirations of the people, is targeting Rashmika in such a distasteful manner, the letter concluded.

On March 3, Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga, a staunch supporter of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, criticised film actress Rashmika Mandanna for allegedly showing arrogance and disregard for the Kannada film industry.

Ganiga also said, "Rashmika Mandanna entered the film industry and started her career through the Kannada movie 'Kirik Party'. She was invited last year to the international film festival. Rashmika claimed that she is living in Hyderabad and she doesn't know where Karnataka is. Rashmika further said that she doesn't have time to attend the film festival."

"One of our (Congress) MLAs went to her (Rashmika Mandanna's) house personally and requested her multiple times to attend the fest. In spite of it, Rashmika, who made her career through Kannada movies, puts up with such arrogance, shouldn't people like her be taught a lesson?" he added.

