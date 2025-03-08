Champions Trophy: Final not just another game, but approach remains same, says NZ captain Santner

Dubai, March 8 (IANS) New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner acknowledged the magnitude of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final but stressed the importance of maintaining a composed approach as his team prepares to face an in-form Indian side in Dubai on Sunday.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the title clash, Santner admitted that while the final is no ordinary match, the Black Caps will stick to their tried-and-tested methods.

"It's easy to say it's just another game—it’s obviously not. But I think the way you approach it has to be the same," Santner remarked. "We've done a lot of good stuff this tournament. Now, it's about continuing to build on those positives and take this team forward."

New Zealand have already faced India in the group stage, suffering a loss at the same venue. However, Santner believes that familiarity with conditions in Dubai will help his team approach the contest with added confidence. "We've been playing some good cricket, and the mix of experience and younger players in this squad has come together well. The key now is to not get overawed by the occasion, keep things relaxed, and focus on the process," he added.

The Black Caps' preparations, however, include a lingering injury concern, with the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, Matt Henry, still in doubt for the final after hurting his shoulder in the semi-final against South Africa.

"We'll be training after this, and Matt's going to have a bowl to see how he feels. We’ll make a final call after that," Santner said, leaving the door open for a potential late change to the playing XI.

A major talking point in the build-up to the final has been India's spin attack, particularly mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who dismantled New Zealand’s batting lineup in their group-stage meeting with a five-wicket haul.

Santner, who has shared the IPL experience with Chakaravarthy, acknowledged the challenge but assured that New Zealand have done their homework. "He’s a world-class bowler with a little bit of mystery," the Kiwi skipper said. "If the pitch plays the same way, he’ll be a challenge, along with all of India’s spinners. But the boys have studied more footage, and we know his threats now—especially that 115kph arm ball that got me!"

With the Black Caps aiming to secure their second Champions Trophy title and India chasing a historic third, the stage is set for an intense battle at the Dubai International Stadium.

