ACB given more power to deal with corruption: Arunachal CM

Itanagar, March 8 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said that the state government upgraded the erstwhile Special Investigation Cell (SIC) to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), giving it more teeth to deal with corruption in the state government.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Inter-Tribe Festival-2025, the Chief Minister said that corruption is not confined to the government and its employees; it also exists in a few other areas.

The festival is organised by the influential Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), the state’s apex student body. Khandu urged upon the leaders of the AAPSU to retrospect and bring in reforms to cleanse the election process from ‘corruption’.

The Chief Minister termed ‘corruption’ as one of the major hurdles in the functioning of a government as well as any organization. Khandu pointed out that in line with the state government’s commitment to check corruption through reforms like the establishment of the State Selection Board and overhauling of the State Public Service Commission, AAPSU needs to bring in reforms to check the ‘money factor’ in its election process.

“It is an open secret that huge amounts of money exchange hands during elections of student organisations. AAPSU must take a lead by example to check this corrupt practice for a better future for the youths,” he said. The Chief Minister also called for introspection by AAPSU leaders on their future beyond AAPSU.

“Yes, many AAPSU leaders of the past made it into politics and became ministers and MLAs. But has any student leader made it into civil services both at the central and state levels ?” he questioned.

Khandu opined that active student leaders should also concentrate on studies and set examples by clearing examinations conducted by UPSC as well as APPSC, which would, he said, will inspire thousands of youths, who are also active in student organisations.

Paying rich tributes to all former AAPSU leaders, especially the founding president and secretary, he revealed that AAPSU was formed in 1972 with the sole objective of resolving the Chakma-Hajong refugee issue.

“AAPSU has been fighting against the permanent residency of Chakmas and Hajongs in Arunachal Pradesh since its inception 53 years ago. But where are we today? Is the issue resolved ?” Khandu questioned.

He asserted that the present state government and the central government are in a position to resolve the refugee issue for good. While maintaining that the grant of permanent residency in the state to the refugees is out of the question, he informed that the state government is earnestly pursuing with the central Home Ministry in this regard.

“We are hopeful of a permanent solution sooner than later,” he added.

Congratulating the present AAPSU team for organising the festival in a grand manner with participants from across the state, Khandu marvelled at the grandeur of Arunachal’s cultural diversity.

“If each of the 26 major tribes and hundred subtribes were to perform on this platform, three days would be a very short period of time,” he observed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.