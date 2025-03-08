Women at the helm of India’s space and research missions: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) India’s scientific leadership is now led by women and they are at the helm of the country’s space and research missions, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

For example, the Aditya-L1 mission is headed by a woman, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and six of its laboratories are led by women, and the Chandrayaan-3 mission had a woman in a leadership role.

“This marks a significant shift in our scientific landscape,” he said while addressing the International Women’s Day 2025 celebrations at CSIR-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL).

Dr Singh reflected on the changing landscape of Indian science and administration, noting that women have moved beyond participation to leading key national projects.

“We have graduated from an era of women’s participation to a women-led process,” he remarked, adding that scientific fields once dominated by men are now witnessing an influx of talented women leading from the front.

The minister cited the examples of top-ranking women in India’s civil services, a domain that was once male-dominated but now sees women consistently securing top positions.

“There was a time when women were rare in STEM education, let alone leadership roles. Today, not only are they excelling, but they are also setting new benchmarks,” he said.

Dr Singh noted that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) results in recent years have been overwhelmingly led by women, reflecting a broader shift in India’s socio-professional fabric.

He also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives in promoting women’s empowerment in science, from increasing women’s representation in Republic Day parades to opening up defence institutions like Sainik Schools and military academies for female cadets.

He shared that this year, for the first time, PM Modi handed over his personal social media handle to selected women achievers on International Women’s Day—two of whom hailed from India’s space and nuclear sectors.

Dr. Singh revealed that the upcoming test flight for the Gaganyaan mission will feature a robotic astronaut named ‘Vyommitra,’ a female humanoid.

This, he said, is a symbolic acknowledgment of the growing role of women in India’s space endeavours.

Dr N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR and Secretary, DSIR, highlighted the growing role of women in science and technology, emphasising that today’s women are not just participants but leaders in shaping India’s scientific landscape.

