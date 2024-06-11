KJo, Manish Malhotra launch Usha Kakade's production house, welcome her into industry

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Bollywood multihyphenate Karan Johar and celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra unveiled the logo of the production house, Usha Kakade Productions, spearheaded by Usha Kakade, a builder and dedicated social activist.

The event attracted several prominent figures from the Hindi and Marathi film industries, including Isha Koppikar, Rinku Rajguru, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Tanishaa Mukerji, Sharmila Thackeray, Abhijeet Khedekar, Smita Gondkar, Sonali Kulkarni, Gauahar Khan, and Ashoke Pandit. It was held at the plush Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Karan praised Kakade's vision and dedication, stating, "I am extremely excited to see what Usha Kakade Productions has in store for us. Usha will always have my support, and I am sure Usha Kakade Productions is going to be a tremendous success.”

He also expressed his anticipation for UKP's first film, 'Vicky - Full of Love', underscoring his appreciation for Marathi cinema.

Manish applauded Kakade for her foray into film production, saying, "I am absolutely looking forward to Usha's new venture. Just like in all other areas, Usha, under her banner, Usha Kakade Productions, is going to win all hearts.”

The production house reflects Usha Kakade’s commitment to both the arts and humanitarian causes.

In her address, Kakade expressed gratitude to all the dignitaries present. She underscored the importance of this new chapter in her life and her excitement about the potential of her production house to create inspiring and thought-provoking content.

"I am thrilled to kickstart this venture and embark on a new journey as a producer. I am confident it will be successful with the blessings and good wishes of Karan Johar,” she said.

With an illustrious 18-year career in the construction industry, Usha Kakade is also the founder of the Gravittus Foundation, which has impacted society by educating over 500,000 children about safe and unsafe touch, providing dental checkups to 80,000 children, and facilitating eye checkups and surgeries for 110,000 children.

The foundation has also collaborated with UNICEF to further educational and healthcare initiatives.

The event also saw the announcement of the first Marathi movie under the Usha Kakade Productions banner, titled 'Vicky - Full of Love'.

The film stars Heymal Ingley and Sumedh Mudhalkar in the lead roles and is helmed by Tejpal Jayant Wagh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.