Kiran Dubey believes Ekta has a solid story for ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ amid rising competition

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Veteran actress Kiran Dubey has expressed her faith in Ekta Kapoor’s creative instincts, stating that the television czarina must have a solid story in mind if she’s bringing back “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” in today’s competitive landscape.

Speaking to IANS, the actress believes that a show as iconic as Kyunki wouldn’t be relaunched without a compelling narrative to match the legacy. When asked if she was approached for the reboot show, Kiran revealed she hasn’t received any offer yet but is excited about Smriti Irani’s return.

She shared, “I was a part of Kyunki Saas Bhi... for about two and a half years and it was a wonderful experience. I’ve heard the show is coming back, but I haven’t received any calls yet. If they approach me with an interesting track, I’ll definitely consider it. As for Smriti ji, I don’t know the reason for her return given her political career, but I’m sure she has her reasons. As you said, the audience has changed. Even Ramayan would face competition today. But Kyunki Saas Bhi... has a strong identity and loyal viewership. I’m sure Ekta Kapoor has a great story in mind if she’s relaunching it.”

Kiran Dubey also spoke about her absence from television after her roles in the iconic shows like “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” and “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.” She revealed that she wanted to take some time to explore herself and to understand herself better. “Yes, I’ve done many shows, including some of the top ones. But I’ve always felt that my life should be a priority. I wanted to take some time to explore myself—my life and my spirituality—and to understand myself better. After working nonstop for nearly a decade, I felt it was necessary to step back for a while.”

Speaking of “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2”, the show is set to premiere on July 29 on Star Plus. The much-anticipated show will mark the return of Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay as the iconic Tulsi and Mihir Virani. The new chapter will also feature actors, including Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Shagun Sharma, Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Ankit Bhatia, and Tanisha Mehta.

