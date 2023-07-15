Kin of 4 migrant workers who were shot at in Kashmir blame Nitish for job scarcity in Bihar

Patna, July 15 (IANS) A day after four migrant workers from Bihar were shot at by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, the family members of the victims blamed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for job scarcity in the state.

They said that if jobs would have been available in Bihar why their family members would go to other places to earn their livelihood.

The victims are identified as Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur and Vinod Kumar Thakur of Supaul district and Heera Lal Yadav in Saharsa district.

They were working as Raj Mistri in Gagran village when militants came there on Thursday night and shot at them. They are critically injured in the attack and battling for their lives in hospitals.

