Kieran Culkin to star in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

Los Angeles, May 22 (IANS) Academy Award and Emmy winner Kieran Culkin has been roped in for “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” as magnanimous host Caesar Flickerman.

Actor Stanley Tucci played the role in the original quartet of films.

Culkin joins previously announced cast members such as Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Lili Taylor as Mags, Ben Wang as Wyatt, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket and Ralph Fiennes as President Snow. MollyMcCann will also appear as Louella, while Iona Bell will portray her Capitol-assigned lookalike Lou Lou.

The new film, based on Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name, revisits the world of Panem nearly a quarter of a century before the events of those films, where Woody Harrelson’s Haymitch Abernathy served as a mentor to Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen and Josh Hutcherson’s Peeta Mellark, reports variety.com.

In “Sunrise on the Reaping,” Haymitch is the main character, as the action begins on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, known as the Second Quarter Quell, in which he enters the deadly arena.

“Kieran’s scene-stealing presence and undeniable charm are perfect for Caesar Flickerman, the sickeningly watchable host of Panem’s darkest spectacle. Stanley Tucci made Caesar unforgettable—and now Kieran will make the role entirely his own,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman.

Earlier this year, Culkin collected the best supporting actor Oscar for his performance opposite Jesse Eisenberg in “A Real Pain.” He’s halfway to EGOT status after winning the lead actor drama Emmy for the final season of “Succession,” where he played Roman Roy.

Culkin currently appears on Broadway starring in “Glengarry Glen Ross” with Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr.

The film adaptation of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” will be released on November 20, 2026. Lawrence, who has helmed every installment of the franchise since 2012’s “Catching Fire,” will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce.

“Kieran’s magnetism, wit, and unpredictability make him a perfect fit for Caesar Flickerman,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson added: “A host like Caesar transforms brutality into entertainment, and an actor as layered as Kieran makes sure we don’t look away.”

