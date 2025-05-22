DHSE Kerala Class 12th Result 2025 today at 4 PM

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala, will be declaring the results of Class 12th today, May 22, at 3 PM. Students who sat for the examinations, conducted between March 3 to 26, can now view their marks and download their mark sheets from the official websites.

How to check Kerala Plus Two Result 2025

Students can visit the websites below to view their results:

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

result.kite.kerala.gov.in

By entering their login credentials, students can view and download their mark sheets.

Step-by-Step Procedure to Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2025

Here is a step-by-step procedure to guide students through checking their results:

Go to the official website: dhsekerala.gov.in or result.kite.kerala.gov.in

Click on the link Kerala +2 result 2025 placed on the homepage

Provide your registration/roll number and date of birth

Your DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

See and download your mark sheet PDF

Save it for future use

Other Ways to Get Kerala Plus Two Result 2025

Apart from online result checking, students can view their mark sheets through:

SMS: Send an SMS in the format "KERALA12 " to 56263

Digi Locker: Go to the Digi Locker application or results.digilocker.gov.in and follow the steps

Mobile Apps: Download and install apps such as SAPHALAM, iExaMS - Kerala, or PRD Live, and proceed with the steps to see your result

Previous Year's Results

78.69% was the pass percentage last year, with 3,74,755 students writing the exams and 2,94,888 passing. 39,242 students scored A+, an improvement over last year. The pass percentage of various streams was:

Science: 84.84%

Commerce: 76.11%

Arts: 67.09%

Vocational: 71.42%

We wish all the students the very best of luck with their results.

