May 22 Schools Holiday or not?

May 22 could be a student holiday in certain regions of India because of excessive rains and weather warnings released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Although some states announced school holidays, others have not officially announced them yet. Below is a state-wise report on school closures and holidays:

Kerala: Schools Closed in Several Districts

The Kerala state government has announced holidays for all schools and colleges in districts hit by incessant rain. Red alerts have been sounded in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod while orange alerts are issued in other districts of the state.

Tamil Nadu: No State-Wide Holiday Yet

While some districts have had extreme waterlogging and flooding, no state-wide announcement of school closure has been made. The school management has been instructed to stay vigilant and provide updates to parents.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Bengal Updates

Karnataka: Bengaluru has an orange alert, but schools are open with flexible timetables.

Maharashtra: Pune and Mumbai have orange alerts, but schools are open.

West Bengal: Schools are open despite IMD forecasts of heavy rain.

Upcoming Holidays

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: May 23 is a holiday because of continuous summer vacations.

Punjab: A local holiday has been announced.

Look for further notices and contact local authorities or the school administrations for up-to-date information on holidays and school closures.

