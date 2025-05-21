Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 to be Released on May 22, 3 PM: Check Details

Result 2025 May 22, 2025, at 3 PM. The results will be declared by State Education Minister V. Sivankutty in a press briefing. Students can download their scorecards from the official sites – keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and dhsekerala.gov.in.

Important Information about Kerala Plus Two Result 2025

The Kerala Plus Two exams were held from March 3 to March 26, 2025.

More than 4 lakh students took the Kerala Plus Two exam in 2025.

The outcome will be declared in the form of a mark sheet with the candidate's name, parents' name, date of birth, stream, register number, subjects, marks obtained in each subject, grades, and total marks.

Steps to Download Kerala Plus Two Result 2025

To download their scorecards, students can follow these steps:

Go to the official website – keralaresults.nic.in .

. Click the "DHSE Plus Two Results 2025" link on the home page.

Enter your roll number and date of birth in the respective fields.

Your Kerala +2 result 2025 will be shown on the screen.

Download and see the Kerala DHSE Plus Two marks memo for future use.

Websites to Get Kerala Plus Two Result 2025

Students can check their results from the following websites:

dhse.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Further Information

Students are also able to download their DHSE Plus Two Result 2025 through the DigiLocker app.

The results of the Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) will also be announced along with the DHSE Kerala +2 result 2025.

Following these steps and verifying the official websites, students can view their Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 and remain updated about their grades.

