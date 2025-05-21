NEET 2025 answer keys and OMR sheets to be released soon; Direct link here!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the provisional answer key and OMR response sheets for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2025. The candidates who appeared in the examination can download the document in PDF format by using the official website. Though the official date is not announced yet, the date will be released soon by NTA.

Important Details of NEET 2025 Answer Key Release

The NEET 2025 exam took place on May 4, 2025.

The official answer key is likely to be uploaded shortly, and candidates can download it using their application number and password.

Candidates will be able to submit objections or challenges to the answer key within the given dates.

Steps to Download Provisional NEET 2025 Answer Key

To download the provisional answer key, candidates can use these steps:

Go to the official website of NTA NEET 2025.

Click on the 'Answer Keys' tab.

Log in with the application ID and password.

View the answer key, download, and save.

NEET 2025 Marking Scheme

The NEET 2025 marking scheme is as follows:

Correct answer: +4 marks

Incorrect answer: -1 mark

Question with multiple responses: -1 mark

Unanswered question: 0 marks

Final Answer Key and Result

After evaluating the objections submitted, NTA will publish the final answer key and result by June 14, 2025. The result will be calculated using the final answer key. Even if the final answer key is altered, NTA will not refund the fees.

The candidates are requested to keep checking the official website from time to time for answer key and result updates.

