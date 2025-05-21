Tamil Nadu Schools Summer Holidays extended?

As of now, the summer holidays for schools in Tamil Nadu are about to come to an end with students eagerly looking for the date. As per the Tamil Nadu government, schools are expected to open on June 2, bringing an end to months-long summer holidays that commenced on April 25.

Heatwave Could Affect Reopening Plans

However, the severe heatwave in the area may prompt authorities to reconsider the reopening date. The Climate Management Committee, functioning under the Chief Minister's Office, is keeping a close watch on the weather situation and will advise the reopening of schools. Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the school reopening decision would depend on the advice of the committee, with utmost care for the well-being of the students.

Early Monsoon Brings Relief

Interestingly, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Kerala by May 27, which may bring relief to the state from the burning heat. Since Tamil Nadu is bordering Kerala, the state shall have the monsoon rains soon after the beginning in Kerala. Although this may lower the chances of holiday extensions due to heatwaves, there remains a chance for government-issued holidays due to heavy rainfall.

Waiting for Official Announcement

There is going to be a final announcement regarding the reopening of schools by the end of May. Students and parents are anxiously waiting for the official word, which will signal the closure of the long summer holiday.

Exam Schedule and Results

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, held the Class 12 board exams from March 3 to March 25 and the Class 10 SSLC written exams from March 28 to April 15. The SSLC and HSC+1 results were announced on May 16, and the Plus 2 results were announced on May 8. With the end of summer vacation, students eagerly anticipate being back at school to catch up with their friends and teachers.

