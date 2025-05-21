Telangana Job Calendar 2025: 27,000 Positions to be Filled

The Telangana government is set to release a job calendar soon, bringing good news to the state's unemployed youth. The government plans to notify various job openings across different departments, with approximately 27,000 positions available.

Departments and Job Openings

Police Department: 14,000 positions

Engineering posts: 2,000 positions

Group 3 and 4: 1,000 positions

Direct Recruitment: 7,000 GPNO posts

Recruitment Process

The recruitment process will be conducted through various agencies, including:

Telangana Public Service Commission (Groups 1, 2, 3, and 4)

Police Recruitment Board (SI and Constable posts)

DSC (Teacher Recruitment)

Medical and Health Department

Municipal and Panchayat Departments

Education Department (Teacher posts)

Key Decisions

The Telangana Chief Minister and senior government officials have taken key decisions regarding these recruitments in a recent review meeting. The government aims to streamline the recruitment process and fill the vacant positions at the earliest.

Exam Pattern

For Groups 3 and 4, the syllabus and qualification are the same, and the government plans to conduct a single exam for both groups.

Conclusion

The release of the job calendar is expected to bring relief to the state's unemployed youth, who have been eagerly waiting for job opportunities. With approximately 27,000 positions available, this move is likely to boost the state's employment scenario.

