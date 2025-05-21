CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Release Date, Today at 4 PM; Direct Link!

Wait is finally over for Odisha's thousands of students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams. Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, declared the Class 12 (Plus 2) exam results today, May 21, 2025, at 4:00 PM. Results are now accessible to students from all academic streams, i.e., Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational Education.

How to Check Your Results

Students can verify their results by simply following these steps:

Go to the official website of Orissa Results at orissaresults.nic.in.

Click on the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 link displayed on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials on the newly opened page.

Click on submit, and the result will be shown.

Verify your result and download the page for future use.

Keep a hard copy of the result for future requirements.

Exam Details

Annual Plus 2 exams were held from March 2025, in 1,276 centers in Odisha. More than 3.9 lakh students took the exams, covering 22 sittings. Evaluation of the papers was initiated on time on April 2, with more than 16,000 examiners evaluating answer scripts.

Last Year's Results

For context, Odisha HS results for last year were released on May 26, 2024. The pass percentage in the Arts stream was 80.95%, in Science, 86.93%, and in Commerce, 82.27%. The council did not release a toppers' list.

Next Steps

Candidates can now check their results online and prepare accordingly for their further course of study. If anyone needs clarification or further details, they can check the official website of CHSE Odisha.

With the results released, students can anxiously await their future studies and career prospects. The School and Mass Education Minister had promised that the results would be released without delay, and the council has kept its word by announcing the results today.

